WSP asks public for help in identifying woman in 1991 fatal crash
KALAMA, Wash. – More than 30 years after a crash in Kalama killed a woman, the Washington State Patrol (WSP) is asking the public to help identify her.
The woman, known by WSP detectives as ‘Helen Doe,’ died on May 14th, 1991. She was a passenger in a tractor-trailer collision, which ended in a severe fire. The driver of the vehicle was identified, but the woman’s identity remains a mystery.
WSP believed the vehicle had been traveling to Washington state from Villa Ridge, Missouri. From there, they traveled to several other locations:
- Villa Ridge, Missouri to possibly Concordia, Missouri
- Possibly Concordia, Missouri to Limon, Colorado
- Limon, Colorado to Rock Springs, Wyoming
- Rock Springs, Wyoming to Boise, Idaho
- Boise, Idaho to Baker City, Oregon
- Baker City, Oregon to a drop off location in Tacoma, Washington
- And from Tacoma to the crash site in Kalama, Washington
In conjunction with the group Lost and Missing in Indian Country and forensic artist Natalie Murry, WSP has released an updated image of Doe. The goal is to identify her and bring closure to her family.
Doe was of Native American descent. She stood between 5-foot-1 inch and 5-foot-4 inches tall. She had a slight gap between her lower middle teeth and had light brown hair.
Witnesses said Doe had a slender build and was between 110 and 130 pounds. She had high cheekbones and a dark complexion. WSP says she was last seen wearing Levi’s, a grey shirt, and a black cowboy vest with feather earrings.
In an autopsy, Doe was found to have severe scoliosis with a large right curve. Dental records and x-rays are available through WSP.
WSP plans to work to identify Doe, even decades after her death. If you think you may know who she is, WSP asks you to contact Detective Stacy Moate at stacy.moate@wsp.wa.gov, or call (425) 401-7745.
