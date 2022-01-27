WSP asks public for help in identifying woman in 1991 fatal crash

by Margo Cady

1/26/2022: An updated image of 'Helen Doe,' the unidentified woman of a Kamala, Washington car crash in 1991. Created by the group Lost and Missing Indian Country and forensic artist Natalie Murry. Image courtesy of Washington State Patrol.

1/26/2022: The original sketch of 'Helen Doe,' of 'Helen Doe,' the unidentified woman of a Kamala, Washington car crash in 1991. Image courtesy of Washington State Patrol

1/26/2022: The potential route of 'Helen Doe' and the driver of the vehicle. Image courtesy of Washington State Patrol.

KALAMA, Wash. – More than 30 years after a crash in Kalama killed a woman, the Washington State Patrol (WSP) is asking the public to help identify her.

The woman, known by WSP detectives as ‘Helen Doe,’ died on May 14th, 1991. She was a passenger in a tractor-trailer collision, which ended in a severe fire. The driver of the vehicle was identified, but the woman’s identity remains a mystery.

WSP believed the vehicle had been traveling to Washington state from Villa Ridge, Missouri. From there, they traveled to several other locations:

Villa Ridge, Missouri to possibly Concordia, Missouri

Possibly Concordia, Missouri to Limon, Colorado

Limon, Colorado to Rock Springs, Wyoming

Rock Springs, Wyoming to Boise, Idaho

Boise, Idaho to Baker City, Oregon

Baker City, Oregon to a drop off location in Tacoma, Washington

And from Tacoma to the crash site in Kalama, Washington

In conjunction with the group Lost and Missing in Indian Country and forensic artist Natalie Murry, WSP has released an updated image of Doe. The goal is to identify her and bring closure to her family.

Doe was of Native American descent. She stood between 5-foot-1 inch and 5-foot-4 inches tall. She had a slight gap between her lower middle teeth and had light brown hair.

Witnesses said Doe had a slender build and was between 110 and 130 pounds. She had high cheekbones and a dark complexion. WSP says she was last seen wearing Levi’s, a grey shirt, and a black cowboy vest with feather earrings.

In an autopsy, Doe was found to have severe scoliosis with a large right curve. Dental records and x-rays are available through WSP.

WSP plans to work to identify Doe, even decades after her death. If you think you may know who she is, WSP asks you to contact Detective Stacy Moate at stacy.moate@wsp.wa.gov, or call (425) 401-7745.

