WSP confirms 36 crashes in Kittitas County, Grant County region

Dylan Carter by Dylan Carter

An eight-vehicle crash at SR 26 just east of Othello caused by dust storms captured by WSP Trooper John Bryant on March 29, 2021.

KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. — An update from Washington State Patrol (WSP) Trooper John Bryant confirmed a stunning number of car accidents in Washington’s sixth district, which includes Chelan, Douglas, Grant, Kittitas, and Okanogan counties.

According to a tweet from WSP Trooper Bryant, 36 accidents occurred as a result of wind and dust storms on the afternoon of Sunday, March 28, 2021. His tweet said that the majority of the accidents occurred in the snowy/slushy regions of Kittitas County near Snoqualmie Pass in addition to the Grant County/Othello areas.

Few Washington drivers in the area sustained major injuries, the WSP Trooper said. The largest incident of the day included eight vehicles on SR 26 just East of Othello caused by the dust storms.

A total of 36 collisions yesterday in our area. Majority in Kittitas Co (Snow/Slush) near Snoqualmie Pass AND Grant Co/Othello area. A few minor injuries overall. The biggest one was 8 vehicles on SR 26 JE of Othello due to the dust storm. pic.twitter.com/BduvhR9QBc — Trooper John Bryant (@wspd6pio) March 29, 2021

A seven-car crash amid blowing dust held up traffic Sunday afternoon on I-182 in the Queensgate area of Richland.

Trooper Chris Thorson with the Washington State Patrol said his agency was investigating a crash involving seven cars and minor injuries to those inside. WSP reports the crash happened before 4 p.m. on the westbound side of the interstate just west of Queensgate Blvd. The left lane was reopened by 5 p.m on Sunday.

The Moses Lake-Ritzville stretch of I-90 has reopened following a six-hour closure on Sunday, WSDOT reports.

I-90 was closed westbound in Ritzville, milepost 220, and eastbound in Moses Lake, milepost 182 due to high winds and blowing dust. Weather-related adverse driving conditions occurred on I-90 in Adams and Grant Counties.

