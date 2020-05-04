WSP: Corvette driver busted going 192 mph while under the influence

SNOHOMISH, Wash. — A Corvette driver was busted near Snohomish going nearly 200 miles per hour while under the influence, according to the Washington State Patrol.

WSP Trooper Heather Axtman said the driver was speeding at 192 miles per hour on US 2 near State Route 9 at 7:45 a.m. Sunday.

The driver was stopped and arrested for reckless driving and DUI.

The incident is the latest in a series of speeding cases reported by the WSP. Troopers told 4 News Now they have seen seen fewer drivers on the road during the stay home order, but have been finding many drivers going over the speed limit.

