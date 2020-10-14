WSP decides against criminal investigation on Benton County Sheriff

KENNEWICK, Wash. – The Washington State Patrol will not open a criminal investigation in Benton County Sheriff Jerry Hatcher.

A few months ago, Benton County Commissioners called on the WSP to look into the over 14,000 rounds of county-owned ammunition that was found inside of Hatcher’s home.

“It’s not surprising to me at all, this matter has already been looked at, when I first heard the allegations I had the investigation done; I had the investigation done on myself just

to make sure we were transparent to the public, there was no wrong doing, there was no violation of law or department policy,” Sheriff Hatcher said.

Meanwhile, Benton County Commissioner Jerome Delvin said they aren’t backing down.

“The bottom line is nobody wants to do it but it should be criminally investigated… State patrol said no, Kennewick should do it since it’s their jurisdiction and the attorney general said ‘I will prosecute it, if your prosecutor asks me to after a criminal investigation,'” he said.

Delvin said next, they will write a letter to Kennewick Police Chief Hohenberg, and urge him to investigate the case.

“I would be surprised if Kennewick would look at it they were involved in this from the get-go there was absolutely no intent,” the sheriff said.

Hatcher said for a criminal investigation, you need proof of negligence or intent and in this case, there is neither.

“It’s getting old, you know they have an agenda here it’s very obvious, they’re looking for someone else to come up with a different answer now they’ve turned to a different investigator, there’s no intent here whatsoever,” Hatcher said.

“I think all elected’s should be held accountable especially in something like this I mean that’s a lot of money tied up in that ammunition,” Delvin added

