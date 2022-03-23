WSP: Driver facing DUI charges after a collision on WB I-90

by Amanda Mason

KITTITAS COUNTY, Wash. — WSP Trooper Bryant posted on Twitter details of a crash on Tuesday at 3:30 p.m. after a driver in a Sedan struck a truck from behind.

WSP said, “The truck was providing traffic control for a blocking disabled vehicle and a tow truck on WB I-90 near Exit 63,” before it was hit seven miles west of Easton.

WSP reported that the driver of the Sedan was arrested and is facing DUI and Impaired Driving charges.

At 3:30 pm this afternoon, a @wsdot truck was providing traffic control for a blocking disabled vehicle & tow truck on WB I-90 near exit 63 (Kittitas Co – 7 miles west of Easton) when it was struck from behind by a vehicle. Driver of sedan in custody for #DUI. #ImpairedDriving pic.twitter.com/j1qbqEqT87 — Trooper John Bryant (@wspd6pio) March 23, 2022

