WSP: Drunk driver crashes on Highway 395, causes damage to DOT highway barrier

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Wash. – A suspected drunk driver was arrested in Franklin County on Friday morning after crashing along Highway 395 and causing damage to a Washington State Department of Transportation barrier.

According to Trooper Chris Thorson with Washington State Patrol, a 911 caller reported the crash around 5:20 a.m. on Highway 395 at SR 17.

Prior to the crash, the driver, who has not been identified yet, was allegedly driving ‘erratically’ and speeding, according to the caller.

According to Washington State Patrol, once their troopers got on scene they arrested the driver for DUI.

WSP is at the scene of a DUI rollover collision on SR 395 at SR 17 in Franklin County. Prior to the crash, a 911 caller reported the truck traveling at a high rate of speed. Driver only has minor injuries and has been arrested. #NotAcceptable pic.twitter.com/RR3Zwv28U5 — Trooper C. Thorson (@wspd3pio) January 29, 2021

First responders were at the scene for about two hours after the crash.

Troopers had to call in officials from the Department of Transportation because the crash had caused some damage to a DOT cable barrier in the middle of the highway.

The scene has since been cleared.

The driver is being taken to the hospital to be evaluated for minor injuries before being booked into jail.

Find more local news here.