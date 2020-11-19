WSP: DUI driver crashes into car, kills 60-year-old Toppenish woman

YAKIMA COUNTY, Wash. – A 60-year-old Toppenish woman was killed by a suspected drunk driver near Wapato on Wednesday night.

Find more Yakima County news here.

According to Washington State Patrol, around 8:30 p.m. Denise Yallup was driving north on SR-97, about a mile south of Wapato.

32-year-old Jose Pacheco of Wapato was driving behind her and struck her car from behind.

Troopers say both cars rolled and were totaled. Yallup died at the scene.

Pacheco, believed to have been driving under the influence, was injured and taken to Virginia Mason Memorial Hospital.

WSP said that charges against Pacheco are pending.

Click here for the latest local headlines.