WSP: Impaired driver travels 13 miles in wrong direction of I-90, crashes into trooper

LIBERTY LAKE, Wash. — A North Idaho woman was arrested for driving the wrong way on I-90 while impaired and crashing into a Washington State Patrol trooper.

According to WSP, 44-year-old Amber Karns of Hayden drove eastbound for 13 miles in the westbound lanes between Spokane and Liberty Lake.

Troopers received the first report of a wrong way vehicle on the freeway at 11:58 p.m. Wednesday. Troopers responded as communications officers watched the vehicle through freeway cameras.

The vehicle was first reported near the Freya St. exit, then troopers saw it at Sullivan Road. Troopers drove parallel to the vehicle in the eastbound lanes while trying to get the driver’s attention, but Karns reportedly kept driving at freeway speeds.

Meantime, a trooper at stateline began slowing westbound traffic as the vehicle approached. Troopers said Karns continued past a fully marked patrol vehicle at Barker Road.

Liberty Lake officers also responded and deployed spike strips, but the suspect vehicle still did not stop.

Troopers were able to stop the vehicle using a PIT maneuver just west of Liberty Lake. After the vehicle stopped spinning, the driver took off and struck a trooper’s patrol vehicle, as well as a Sheriff’s Office patrol vehicle.

WSP said Karns then started traveling in the westbound lanes of I-90 and took the Liberty Lake exit. She stopped at a gas station and was taken into custody there.

Karns was not injured and booked into jail for felony hit-and-run and felony eluding. Additional charges are expected.

The trooper had minor injuries and has since been released from the hospital.

