WSP investigates 266 crashes in Tri-Cities since snowfall Friday

Neil Fischer by Neil Fischer

Trooper Thorson, Washington State Patrol

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol reported Monday morning that they investigated 266 collisions in the Tri-City area since snow began to fall on Friday.

Trooper Thorson with the Washington State Patrol says speed was the major factor in the majority of the crashes.

The Washington State Patrol investigated a collision on I-182 in Pasco on Friday after a Trooper’s vehicle was struck.

One of our troopers was just struck on Interstate 182 near Road 68 in Pasco. No serious injuries from either party. I don’t know anymore details as of right now…. pic.twitter.com/QqreKMrC8n — Trooper C. Thorson (@wspd3pio) February 12, 2021

According to WSP, there were also 66 collisions investigated in Yakima, 65 in Sunnyside and Grandview, and 23 in Walla Walla.

Trooper Thorson reported on Saturday there had been 149 crashes in the Tri-Cities since Friday morning.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.