WSP investigates 70 collisions in eastern Washington due to snowy conditions

Overnight snow in eastern Washington caused dozens of crashes on roadways

Jamison Keefover by Jamison Keefover

Snowfall in eastern Washington is causing weekend collisions on highways.

Washington State Patrol investigated 43 collisions in Tri-Cities, 8 in Sunnyside and 19 in Yakima by 10 am on Saturday.

Trooper Chris Thorson wrote on Twitter, “Driving too fast for roadway conditions was the major cause for most wrecks.”

We are still investigating crashes from the snow fall since last night..Here are the collisions numbers: 43 for Tri-Cities, 8 for Sunnyside and 19 for Yakima. Driving too fast for roadway conditions was the major cause for most wrecks. pic.twitter.com/TlJIQkixRr — Trooper C. Thorson (@wspd3pio) March 14, 2020

Comments

comments