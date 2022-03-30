WSP investigates multiple car crash in Pasco; ‘responsible driver’ fled the scene
PASCO, Wash. — Washington State Patrol (WSP) Trooper Thorson posted information about a traffic alert in Pasco on the WSP Twitter account around 7:30 a.m. Wednesday, March 30th.
Thorson said WSP is investigating a multiple car crash Westbound on I-182 Road 100, involving minor injuries.
WSP said the Pasco Police Department assisted troopers as they continued searching the area for the driver responsible for the crash, who ran from the scene.
