WSP investigating a fatal collision involving three vehicles on SR 240 near Richland

by Amanda Mason

RICHLAND, Wash. — Washington State Patrol (WSP) Trooper Thorson posted on Twitter that WSP is currently on the scene of a fatality collision involving three vehicles on SR 240 near MP 26, three miles west of Richland.

Trooper Thorson said three people are in critical condition at local hospitals.

WSP said they are currently providing traffic control.

This story is still developing and we will continue to update you as we learn more.

WSP is on scene of a three vehicle, fatality collision on SR 240 near MP 26. This is approximately three miles west of Richland. Three other people are in critical condition at local hospitals. @WSDOT_East is on scene providing traffic control. pic.twitter.com/LDDwzI6EC1 — Trooper C. Thorson (@wspd3pio) February 10, 2022

