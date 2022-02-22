WSP investigating after 1 dead and 4 injured in a rollover crash in Pasco on I-182 ramp

by Amanda Mason

PASCO, Wash. — One month after a rollover crash sent five people to the hospital, WSP said one of the passengers has died.

Just before 2:00 a.m. on Tuesday, January 22nd, Washington State Patrol reported a black Subaru Forester with five passengers, including the driver, was headed northbound on SR 395 on the ramp to Westbound I-182 when the driver lost control, and the vehicle left the roadway and rolled in Pasco.

All five people inside the car were injured and transported to local hospitals, according to WSP.

WSP reported one month later, on February 22nd, that one of the passengers, 28-year-old Deive Mendoza of Wapato, was pronounced dead, and the Harborview Medical Center notified next of kin. The report shows that Mendoza was not wearing a seatbelt.

RECENT: Kennewick Police: A 26-year-old man was arrested on DUI charges for crashing his car, carrying three children, into a home

WSP said drugs or alcohol were involved, and there are pending charges towards the driver 24-year-old Jose Munoz Lazo of Kennewick.

WSP is still investigation the cause of the crash. The conditions of the other four injured are still unknown. We will continue to keep you updated.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM THE KAPP KVEW NEWS STAFF:

COPYRIGHT 2022 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.