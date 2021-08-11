WSP investigating fatal collision on I-82 near Sunnyside

by Neil Fischer

YAKIMA CO., Wash. — The Washington State Patrol reported that one person has died after a car and a semi-truck were involved in a collision on Interstate 82 near Sunnyside.

Trooper Thorson with Washington State Patrol says the collision occurred around 9:12 a.m. Wednesday on I-82 near the Sunnyside exit.

RELATED: One dead, one seriously injured in collision in Walla Walla County

Trooper Thorson told KAPP-KVEW that one occupant in the car was pronounced deceased upon arrival. Another occupant in the car was injured and transported to Kadlec in Richland, according to Trooper Thorson.

Washington State Patrol urges drivers to use caution in the area.

Trooper Thorson says one lane in the eastbound lanes is blocked.

RELATED: Fatal motorcycle collision in Garfield County

Trooper Thorson told KAPP-KVEW that investigators will be at the scene for at least two more hours.

RECENT HEADLINES FROM KAPP-KVEW STAFF:

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.