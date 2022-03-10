WSP is increasing patrols and presence during WSU’s Spring Break

by Amanda Mason

PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State Patrol (WSP) reported they are going to conduct “emphasis patrols” during WSU’s Spring Break from March 10th through the 20th, according to a press release.

“Our primary mission is to ensure that everyone travels during Spring Break without incident.” -WSP District 4 Commander Captain Jeff Otis

WSP said, “District 4 troopers in Spokane, Whitman and Adams counties and District 6 troopers in Grant and Kittitas counties, will be focusing on speeding, driving too fast for conditions, distracted/impaired driving and other collision-causing violations during the emphasis.”

Anyone traveling to and from WSU will see an increase of patrol on State Routes 24 & 195 and Interstate 90 over Snoqualmie Pass, according to WSP.

Even though Spring-like temperatures and weather conditions are around the corner, WSP is alerting students traveling across the state to be prepared for any winter traveling conditions as weather can change.

WSP said that students should have a small emergency kit complete with: water, food, blankets, winter cloths, first aid kit and emergency flares.

WSP also encourages students to make sure they carry chains and double-check that their cars are in good working condition before they travel. You can find current road conditions and weather updates on all state highways through the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT).

“We encourage travelers to pay close attention to posted speed limits and to be prepared for changing road and weather conditions,” said WSP.

