WSP is investigating a fatal collision near Ritzville after a man vaulted off an embankment

by Amanda Mason

RITZVILLE, Wash. — Washington State Patrol (WSP) is investigating the death of a 73-year-old man from Eureka, CA, after troopers said he crashed on I-90 in Adams County, according to a press release.

WSP said that Thomas Hosford was traveling in 2000 Ford pickup truck heading westbound on I-90 on April 13, 2022, around 3:16 p.m., when he “entered into the median (for unknown reasons), then vaulted off of an embankment down onto Hills Road where it crosses underneath I-90.”

Hosford was wearing a seatbelt but was pronounced dead at the scene, according to WSP.

The fatal collision happened eight miles east of Ritzville and is still under investigation, and it is unknown if drugs or alcohol were involved, according to the WSP press release.

