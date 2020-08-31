WSP: Kitten abandoned in Pasco found in trooper’s patrol car engine (VIDEO)
PASCO, Wash. – A Washington State Patrol trooper is hoping to find a family for a kitten that had been hiding out in a trooper’s patrol car engine.
According to Trooper Chris Thorson, last Friday he found a box of kittens abandoned on the side of the road. Sadly, some of them were hit by oncoming traffic.
He said he had tried to wrangle up one kitten that had survived, but said it had gotten away.
However, on Monday morning, the trooper heard the sound of a kitten crying from the engine compartment of a patrol car.
Thorson hopes a local family will offer the kitten a forever home.
Remember the kittens that got ran over last Friday in Pasco and one was still alive but I couldn’t catch it? Well… it’s been in my engine compartment all weekend!! We heard it crying when I got to the office this A.M. Someone please adopt it!! WSP…509-734-7034 pic.twitter.com/K2mTSgmhTg
— Trooper C. Thorson (@wspd3pio) August 31, 2020