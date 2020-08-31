WSP: Kitten abandoned in Pasco found in trooper’s patrol car engine (VIDEO)

Monica Petruzzelli by Monica Petruzzelli

PASCO, Wash. – A Washington State Patrol trooper is hoping to find a family for a kitten that had been hiding out in a trooper’s patrol car engine.

According to Trooper Chris Thorson, last Friday he found a box of kittens abandoned on the side of the road. Sadly, some of them were hit by oncoming traffic.

He said he had tried to wrangle up one kitten that had survived, but said it had gotten away.

However, on Monday morning, the trooper heard the sound of a kitten crying from the engine compartment of a patrol car.

Thorson hopes a local family will offer the kitten a forever home.