WSP monitors dangerous driving between Moses Lake and Othello

OTHELLO, Wash. — WSP Troopers have monitored an increase in unsafe and dangerous behavior in drivers headed southbound from Moses Lake to Othello over the course of this year.

According to a report from Washington State Patrol (WSP) Basin Troopers, the number of fatal, serious, and avoidable traffic collisions along State Route 17 from Grant County to Adams County is up significantly through the first half of 2021.

Overall, WSP Troopers have responded to 48 collisions along a 28-mile stretch of roadway from Moses Lake to Othello in the first half of the year. Of that sum, two resulted in fatalities, and nine led to serious injury. Additionally, two of those instances were caused by impaired drivers.

Halfway through the year, Troopers stopped 799 vehicles for speeding violations which led to 18 DUI arrests; which is a noteworthy increase from past years. Other serious causes of accidents and injury include following too closely, failing to yield the right of way and speed too fast for conditions.

Ongoing efforts from the Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) are being implemented to improve driver safety along the SR 17 corridor. However, the authorities are urging community members to report erratic drivers to ensure that DUI suspects are kept off of the roadway.

WSP officials say that the number of commuters and travelers heading through the area increases around this time of year. The 48 collisions in the area account for a staggering 14% of all accidents across the Basin patrol area, which encompasses Adams County, Douglas County, Grant County, and a portion of Okanogan County north of Coulee Dam.

Drive safe, Washington!

