WSP: One passenger has died after Thursday crash on SR 240 in Richland

RICHLAND, Wash. — A man has died after a head-on crash Thursday morning that involved three vehicles and sent four to local hospitals.

According to a memo from Washington State Patrol, Benedict J. Biegler, 56, of Yakima, and Jamie L. Bossert, 42, of Moxee, were passengers in a vehicle headed east on Highway 240.

The driver, Victor L. Groves, 50, of Outlook, crossed the center line right after 6 a.m. just outside of the city limits by the Horn Rapids Golf Course, hitting a second car, officials said.

Then, a third car heading west collided with the vehicles.

Biegler died on scene. The driver of the second car, Charlette J. Burghard, 25, of Richland, and Groves, were both in critical condition and taken to Kadlec Regional Medical Center, the memo said.

The driver of the third car, Leiah E. Peale, 57, of Kennewick, was also injured. She and Bossert were then transported to Trios Southridge Hospital.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation, although officials said drugs and/or alcohol are not involved.

