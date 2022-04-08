KENNEWICK, Wash. — Washington State Trooper (WSP) Thorson posted on his Twitter page that an extra emphasis patrol, including himself, will be at the intersection of SR 395 and Clearwater from 2:00 to 7:00 p.m. Friday, April 8th.

Trooper Thorson said troopers will be looking for drivers using their phones while driving. WSP wants to remind the public that April is National Distracted Driving Awareness Month.

UPDATE: Friday afternoon’s WSP emphasis patrol was effective in limiting distracted driving and even resulted in an arrest. One man was brought into custody for three outstanding felony warrants, according to a social media post from Trooper Thorson.

He wasn’t carrying a driver’s license, and the car was uninsured, officials confirmed.

According to the CDC, there are three main types of distractions while driving: visually taking your eyes off the road, manually taking your hands off the wheel, and cognitive, which means taking your mind off of driving.

National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reports, “about 3,000 people die in crashes involving a distracted driver every year.”

In 2019, the NHTSA reported one out of five who died in a distracted driver-involved crash were not in a car and were walking or riding a bike.

The CDC reports that all ages are involved in distracted driving crashes, but the higher percentage of drivers are between the ages of 15 and 20.

CDC: Tips to Prevent Distracted Driving

Do not multitask while driving. Whether it’s adjusting your mirrors, selecting music, eating, making a phone call, or reading a text or email―do it before or after your trip, not during.

Consider trying a phone app or setting to reduce distractions while driving.

