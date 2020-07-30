WSP: Pickup jumps barrier on Blue Bridge, creating ‘huge mess’; NB lanes blocked

David Mann by David Mann

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — A pickup truck jumped the center barrier on the Blue Bridge on Thursday morning, causing a multi-vehicle crash that completely blocked the northbound lanes.

Trooper Chris Thorson said the pickup went over the barrier from the southbound to the northbound lanes and was hit by a semi-truck and another pickup around 10:30 a.m.

Thorson described the crash as a “huge mess” and said northbound lanes will be blocked for an extended period of time. Drivers are advised to avoid the bridge.

No injuries were immediately reported. The cause of the crash has yet to be released.

Traffic alert: WSP is investigating a multiple car, injury crash in both directions on SR 395 (Blue Brdige). Both lanes N/B are completely blocked! S/B has one lane open. pic.twitter.com/xnG2clLGWR — Trooper C. Thorson (@wspd3pio) July 30, 2020

Comments

comments