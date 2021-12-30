WSP responds to 12 crashes early Thursday morning

by Neil Fischer

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol has responded to 12 crashes in the region early Thursday morning after snow continued to fall overnight.

Trooper Chris Thorson says WSP has investigated 12 collisions before 7:30 a.m. Thursday.

RELATED: Tri-Cities drivers urged to slow down to avoid crashing on icy roads & highway ramps

Trooper Thorson says the collisions are mainly happening on I-82 and I-182.

The Washington State Patrol has responded to dozens of crashes in the last few weeks due to inclement weather.

Trooper Thorson says drivers are going to need to adjust their speeds because some roads are frozen over.

Traffic alert: WSP has already investigated 12 crashes this morning. Mainly on I-82 and I-182. You will need to adjust your speed because some parts of the highway are frozen over. pic.twitter.com/7sYjyElqa1 — Trooper C. Thorson (@wspd3pio) December 30, 2021

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.