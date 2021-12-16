WSP responds to 8 collisions in Kennewick due to snow and ice Thursday morning
KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol responded to eight collisions in Kennewick early Thursday morning due to snow and ice in our region.
Trooper Clasen with Washington State Patrol says there were 10 collisions in District 3 Thursday morning due to the inclement weather. District 3 covers Yakima, Benton, Franklin, Walla Walla, Garfield, Columbia, and Asotin Counties.
Washington State Patrol responded to eight of those collisions in the Kennewick area, according to Trooper Clasen.
“Just a reminder that speed limits are intended for ideal road conditions,” said Trooper Clasen.
Washington State Patrol advises drivers to give extra space between yourself and others when road conditions are not ideal.
