WSP responds to fatal collision in Walla Walla County

Dylan Carter by Dylan Carter

Photo Credit: Trooper C. Thorson, WSP (Twitter) A fatal collision in Walla Walla County required Life Flight to be dispatched to aid a seriously-injured individual.

Please note that the original story about the crash in Walla Walla County has been updated with additional information provided by the WSP.

WALLA WALLA COUNTY, Wash. — The Washington State Patrol (WSP) is responding to a major head-on collision on SR 12 near milepost 323 in Walla Walla County.

According to WSP Trooper Thorson, the two-car collision took place near Lowden. Life Flight was dispatched to the area to assist the injured individuals.

Traffic alert in Walla Walla County: WSP is on scene of a 2-car, head on, serious injury collision on SR 12 MP 323 near Lowden. Life Flight has been dispatched…. The highway is partially blocked in the area. pic.twitter.com/YMPaxoMHdJ — Trooper C. Thorson (@wspd3pio) January 26, 2021

Thorson says that one individual was proclaimed deceased at the scene. The Washington State Patrol will be on the scene for 2-to-3 hours to conduct a full investigation. Therefore, travelers should be wary of the area and avoid it if possible.

The highway is partially blocked in the region and will remain that way for an extended period of time this afternoon.

UPDATE at 4:38 p.m. on Jan. 26: According to the Washington State Patrol, one of the two vehicles involved crossed the center line and collided with the other vehicle. The man who was pronounced dead at the scene was 68-year-old Jay Clark.

The injured driver, a 69-year-old woman, was transported to Providence St. Mary’s Medical Center in Walla Walla. No further information on her condition is being provided at this time.

