WSP searches for Umatilla woman, car linked to drive-by shooting on S.R. 397 in Kennewick

by Dylan Carter

WSP searches for a woman and car linked to drive-by shooting on S.R. 397 in Kennewick (Image via WSP)

KENNEWICK, Wash. — State Troopers are looking for a woman and car they believe were involved in a drive-by shooting in Kennewick on Thursday afternoon.

According to an alert from the Washington State Patrol (WSP), shots were fired near the northbound lanes of S.R. 397 at the intersection with 10th Ave. The gunshots were reported around 1:16 p.m., according to the authorities.

This route, which leads to the Washington/Oregon border, is normally very busy—particularly on Friday afternoons. Concidentally, the woman who the car is registered to is a resident of Umatilla, OR.

Evidence obtained by WSP investigators showed that the car involved was a black 2017 Chevrolet Cruz. It has the OR licence plate No. 019-NDA.

This car is registered to Kayla B. Shuttleworth, according to a State Patrol press release issued Friday afternoon. WSP says that Shuttleworth is being considered a person of interest in this case. They ask that anyone with information regarding her whereabouts contact the authorities immediately.

You may submit a news tip by contacting Detective Ryan Sauve at (509)-734-5817. Otherwise, you can reach out to the WSP tip line (509) 249-6700.

This is a breaking news story. An update and/or follow-up will be issued once further details are revealed.

