WSP: Serious injury rollover delaying traffic on SR 240 westbound

David Mann by David Mann

KENNEWICK, Wash. — A serious injury rollover crash is blocking traffic on State Route 240 westbound just east of Columbia Center Boulevard Wednesday afternoon, according to the Washington State Patrol.

At about 1 p.m., Trooper Chris Thorson said traffic is getting by on the shoulder. He said to expect delays for the next hour.

Details on the cause of the crash were not immediately available.

This story will be updated.

