WSP quashes rumor about Washington border closure

The Washington State Patrol said Friday that state borders along Oregon and Idaho will not be closing despite circulating rumors.

We are getting a lot of calls to our communication/911 centers as well as local WSP offices wanting to know if Wa. is closing our borders. We are NOT!!! You can drive into Wa. from Idaho and Oregon. Please spread the word. @ORStatePolice @ISPHeadquarters #Covid_19 #coronavirus pic.twitter.com/kSA1cWl8rR — Trooper C. Thorson (@wspd3pio) March 20, 2020

Trooper Chris Thorson tweeted that WSP offices and local 911 centers have been getting calls from people wanting to know if Washington’s borders are closing.

“We are NOT!!! You can drive into Wa. from Idaho and Oregon. Please spread the word,” the tweet said.

All nonessential travel along the northern border between the US and Canada, which includes Washington state, will be closed Friday night to prevent spreading of the coronavirus, The Associated Press reported.

Commercial travel and trade will not be impacted.

The U.S. & Canada are working closely together & suspending all non-essential travel across our northern border to help control the spread of coronavirus. Essential commercial trade/travel & commerce will NOT be impacted. We will maintain a secure & strong economic supply chain. — Acting Secretary Chad Wolf (@DHS_Wolf) March 18, 2020

