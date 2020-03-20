WSP quashes rumor about Washington border closure
The Washington State Patrol said Friday that state borders along Oregon and Idaho will not be closing despite circulating rumors.
Trooper Chris Thorson tweeted that WSP offices and local 911 centers have been getting calls from people wanting to know if Washington’s borders are closing.
“We are NOT!!! You can drive into Wa. from Idaho and Oregon. Please spread the word,” the tweet said.
All nonessential travel along the northern border between the US and Canada, which includes Washington state, will be closed Friday night to prevent spreading of the coronavirus, The Associated Press reported.
Commercial travel and trade will not be impacted.