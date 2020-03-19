WSP taking precautions during coronavirus outbreak

Kaitlin Knapp by Kaitlin Knapp

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Washington State Patrol is taking extra measures to protect troopers while still keeping the community safe.

According to WSP, they won’t be necessarily focusing too much on small issues such as expired car tabs and broken tail lights in order to limit the chance of potential COVID-19 exposure. However, they are still enforcing serious criminal violations such as distracted driving, speeding, impaired driving and other things that could cause a crash.

“Everyone in Washington state is dealing with a lot of stuff right now and a lot of people are having a lot of fear and anxiety over the COVID-19, so we just ask that everyone that when they come out on the roadways and the highways — please drive politely,” said Trooper Chris Thorson. “We don’t want people out here driving aggressively.”

While there may not be as many people out of the road due to isolation, emotions could run high while driving.

“A lot of people are running around — trying to get groceries, get to their doctor’s appointments, get prescription pills,” Thorson explained. “Just be calm, don’t drive distracted. Get from your point A to point B and be polite out on the roadway.”

WSP will still be out in full force during this pandemic and respond to all calls for service. They said public safety is their top priority and the well-being of the troopers.

