WSP trooper arrests driver speeding 132 mph in Kennewick

Photo: WSP

KENNEWICK, Wash. – A driver was arrested for speeding 132 mph in Kennewick on Friday morning.

According to Trooper Chris Thorson, he had just started his shift when he caught the driver who was headed from Kent to Louisiana.

Reckless driving alert: Merged onto the highway in Kennewick this AM….five minutes into my shift and caught this driver speeding 132 MPH!!!! Traveling from Kent to Louisiana. #notacceptable #handcuffs pic.twitter.com/4tQUaGlVwt — Trooper C. Thorson (@wspd3pio) March 20, 2020

