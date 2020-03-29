WSP trooper arrests Tri-Cities driver for going 125 mph in a 55 mph zone

Kaitlin Knapp by Kaitlin Knapp

Credit: Trooper Chris Thorson

PASCO, Wash. — Washington State Patrol Trooper Carlos Mata had a busy two days with drivers excessively speeding on Tri-City highways.

On Friday night, the trooper stopped a car on US 395 and Court Street in Pasco. The 17-year-old driver was going 125 mph in a 55 mph zone. WSP said it’s a high traffic area and said on Twitter it’s “#NotAcceptable.” The driver was arrested for reckless driving.

The next day, the same trooper stopped another driver on I-182 in Pasco. This driver was going 111 mph in a 70 mph zone. It’s not clear if this driver was given a ticket or arrested.

Trooper Mata is back patrolling the highways again tonight and just stopped another reckless driver in Pasco on I-182. This time 111 mph in a 70 zone… #NotAcceptable pic.twitter.com/iiHFdtQEvq — Trooper C. Thorson (@wspd3pio) March 29, 2020

