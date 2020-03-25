WSP trooper hit, killed by suspect’s car while putting down spike strips

CHEHALIS, Wash. — A Washington State Patrol trooper has been killed in the line of duty, WSP reported Tuesday night.

Trooper Justin R. Schaffer #646, 28, passed away after serving 7 years with the State Patrol. Justin was fatally struck by a suspect’s vehicle when placing spike strips down during a chase on Interstate 5 in Chehalis, according to authorities. He is survived by his wife, Sandra, his mother and father Sheila and Glenn and his brother Brandon, and his K9 partner Frankie.

Schaffer was born on January 30, 1992, in Glenwood Springs, CO. He graduated from Adna High School in Adna, Washington. Justin received a degree in Criminal Justice from Centralia College. It is with great sadness that we report the passing of Trooper Justin R. Schaffer #646, who died in the line of duty… Posted by Washington State Patrol on Tuesday, March 24, 2020 He began working for the Washington State Patrol on November 12, 2013, as a Trooper Cadet assigned to the Property Management Division. On September 1, 2016, Schaffer was assigned as a certified Drug Recognition Expert. He transferred to Chehalis in 2018. A memorial service is pending. Due to the COVID-19 restrictions on public gatherings, the Washington State Patrol will work with the family and consider how to best move forward.

This comes just a few days after an Ohio police officer was killed when she was intentionally struck by a vehicle during a pursuit.

