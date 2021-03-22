WSP trooper rescues lost eagle near Seattle freeway
SEATTLE, Wash. — Washington State Patrol caught a lost eagle near the West Seattle freeway.
The majestic bird was found by a WSP Trooper and taken to PAWS Lynnwood for treatment.
This gorgeous eagle was found by a @wastatepatrol trooper SB I-5 today near the West Seattle Freeway. Alive and at PAWS Lynnwood for treatment !! #PAWS is awesome!! pic.twitter.com/20B8LGR2NR
— Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) March 21, 2021
COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.