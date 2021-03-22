WSP trooper rescues lost eagle near Seattle freeway

Connor Sarles
Posted:
Updated:
by Connor Sarles

SEATTLE, Wash. — Washington State Patrol caught a lost eagle near the West Seattle freeway.

The majestic bird was found by a WSP Trooper and taken to PAWS Lynnwood for treatment.

