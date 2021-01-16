WSP troopers receive COVID-19 vaccinations

Photo courtesy of WSP Washington State Patrol (WSP) Trooper Brian Zilmer receives his first of two COVID-19 vaccines at Providence Regional Medical Center in Everett on Thursday, Jan. 14, 2021. Trooper Zilmer and other WSP employees are beginning to receive the vaccines on a voluntary basis.

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Troopers and other employees with the Washington State Patrol (WSP) received their first round of COVID-19 vaccinations on Friday, January 15, 2021.

This is not a mandatory process with all vaccinated WSP troopers opting for it on a voluntary basis. They’ve worked closely with the Washington State Department of Health (DOH) to ensure safety protocols are being met and that supplies are available to them.

WSP Human Resource Director Jason Ashley is especially relieved to see these first responders get vaccinated considering the nature of their work.

“Our agency employees are inherently at a high risk of contracting COVID-19 by the nature of their duty – serving our state,” Ashley said. “We want to ensure those wanting a vaccine are eligible to do so and ensure no vaccine goes to waste.”

Due to privacy laws and regulations, the WSP won’t be gathering information about which personnel receives vaccinations.

However, they’re doing everything in their power to ensure that any WSP commissioned and non-commissioned personnel will be able to receive a vaccination.

This varies by county as different sectors of the Washington State Patrol are in different phases of the state’s vaccination rollout. According to the press release, WSP employees are being asked to check with their local healthcare providers as well as public health officials for their county for vaccine availability.

