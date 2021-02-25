WSP worker arrested in child sex sting operation

The Associated Press by The Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) — A Washington State Patrol (WSP) employee has been arrested in a sting operation after showing up at a hotel room where he expected to find two children but was instead met by a SWAT team, authorities said.

The Seattle Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children unit arrested the employee, identified by the King County Prosecutor’s office as 27-year-old Trevor J. Smith, on allegations of attempted child rape.

The Seattle Times reported that prosecutors said, based on information provided by the WSP, that the man worked as a commercial vehicle enforcement officer assigned to the school bus inspection program. No children were present when he conducted safety inspections on the buses.

