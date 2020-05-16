WSU aiming to offer in-person classes at all campuses this fall

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State University is working to plan what the fall 2020 semester — and beyond — will look like for students and staff.

University officials said nothing is set in stone right now, but they are aiming to offer in-person classes at all campuses by this fall.

During a virtual town hall on Friday, leaders said they understand that not all students will be able to take face-to-face classes, even if it is an option, for health reasons.

Administrators are now looking for ways high-risk students can continue their education. They said they are looking into a hybrid model for courses that would allow students and staff the flexibility of learning in different ways, whether that is partial online learning or classrooms with social distancing heavily enforced.

President Kirk Schulz asked that families be patient while the university works on plans.

“I just want to remind folks that we are mid-May. This is mid-August that we are talking about and I understand people wanting to know today what we are going to do,” Schulz said. “We have to take the time to continue best practices, what we can do, what is going to be required for a safe, working, teaching environment.”

Schulz said the university will have a better idea of financial plans next week. They will be asking department leaders for contingency plans on how they will handle potential budget cuts.

Comments

comments