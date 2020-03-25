WSU football’s Bryce Beekman passes away in Pullman

PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State University safety Bryce Beekman passed away in Pullman on Tuesday night, according to Pullman Police.

The redshirt senior from Baton Rouge, Louisiana was 22.

Commander Jake Opgenorth said the cause of Beekman’s death will be released by the Whitman County Coroner at a later time.

Beekman started all 13 games at safety for the Cougs in 2019. He was fifth on the team in tackles with 60.

His teammates reacted to the news, sharing their condolences online.

25×26 forever 🤞🏽🕊 — Skyler Thomas (@Skydollaa) March 25, 2020

Cherish your loved ones🙏🏻 Every second matters…… — Liam Ryan (@liamryan63) March 25, 2020

