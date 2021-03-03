WSU launches fundraising challenge to pay for two new athletic buildings

Image Credit: Washington State University

PULLMAN, Wash. — The Washington State Cougar Athletic Program (WSU) has big goals to build two new buildings.

The first is a new indoor practice facility. It would give sports like soccer, baseball and track and field a place to train when the weather turns bad.

The other is a “Champions Complex” that serves as a place to help the student-athletes focus on their academics.

To do this, the WSU is launching a fundraising challenge. Two families with ties to the university said they will make a dollar-for-dollar match of any donations Cougar fans make to these projects between now and the end of August. They will match those donations up to $6 million.

RELATED: Stay Division I? Drop football? EWU weighing options for athletic department

Here is an excerpt from the WSU Athletics release:

From March 1 to August 31, 2021, any new gift or pledge committed to the IPF or Champions Complex will be matched dollar-for-dollar up to $6 million by Scott and Lisa Taylor and Ken and Sue Christianson. “Thank you to the Taylors and Christiansons for their generous pledge and challenge to fellow Cougs,” said WSU President Kirk Schulz. “The IPF and Champions Complex are transformational projects for the future of WSU Athletics and we know Cougar Nation will respond in full force to meet the challenge goal.” The Cougar ties run deep for Scott and Lisa, spanning seven decades. Scott’s parents are both WSU alumni and Scott (’82) and Lisa (’83) both graduated from WSU with a degree in business. In addition, two of their three children are also WSU alums. “The memories that Washington State University and Cougar Athletics have given us are a treasured part of our lives and we believe the benefits of the IPF will help create more wonderful memories for generations of Cougars to come,” said Scott and Lisa, who made a $2 million donation to the IPF in 2019, at the time, the largest cash gift in Washington State Athletics history. If this challenge is met, the Taylors most recent commitment would add an additional $5 million to their past commitment to the IPF.

Find more information HERE.

READ OUR LATEST SEATTLE SEAHAWKS HEADLINES:

RELATED: Tri-City Dust Devils announce 2021 season schedule

RELATED: Tiger Woods is awake and recovering from surgery after serious accident

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY YAKTRINEWS. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.