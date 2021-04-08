WSU nursing students, faculty help administer more than 15,000 vaccine doses

SPOKANE, Wash. — Students and faculty from the Washington State University (WSU) College of Nursing have helped administer more than 15,000 vaccine doses in the Spokane area.

Nursing students and faculty have been administering vaccines in community centers, homeless shelters, nursing homes, schools, at CHAS and at Summit Cancer Centers throughout the past few months. Statewide, they have reported working at more than 300 separate clinic events.

In some cases, these students and faculty did the work as part of their clinical studies, but other times they volunteered during their days off, during evenings and on weekends.

“I think it’s our obligation to help in vaccinations, I really do,” said College of Nursing Dean Mary Koithan. “Nursing schools all over the country are taking the lead on this.”

According to a release from WSU, the American Association of Colleges of Nursing has been tracking this data. The association has reported more than 560,000 nursing students and 52,000 faculty members helping in vaccine delivery.

“This has been such a meaning experience to me, getting to serve my community and be a part of the light at the end of the tunnel,” said WSU nursing student Leanne Nixon.

Senior Instructor Kay Olson, who is helping lead the college’s involvement, said she had no idea they would be administering as many vaccinations as they have.

“I was certainly hoping we’d play a part,” she said.

