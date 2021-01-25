WSU planning for in-person learning in Fall 2021

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

Credit: Dean Hare, WSU Photography Services

PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State University is planning to hold classes in-person this fall.

According to WSU President Kirk Schulz, while details have yet to be finalized, the university is “planning for a robust in-person experience both inside and outside the classroom for fall 2021 and beyond.”

Summer 2021 classes will be both in-person and remote.

TUESDAY: WSU Tri-Cities to host seminar on racial segregation and discrimination in the Mid-Columbia

Fall semester course schedules in 2021 are slated to become available online in early April, and housing availability for next year will be provided in a separate email in the next few days — the university anticipates additional residence hall capacity for the fall semester.

RELATED: Hundreds of WSU students and faculty will be tested for COVID-19 prior to first day

All of this is contingent on state guidelines, Schulz notes, and keeping students and staff safe is the main priority. If the pandemic worsens, WSU is prepared to move everything back online again.

RELATED: WSU Tri-Cities engineers aspire to create cost-efficient ventilators

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.