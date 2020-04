WSU plans on returning to in-person classes in fall 2020

PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State University is planning on moving back to in-person classes for fall 2020.

WSU President Kirk Schulz made the announcement on Twitter, following a tweet that Missouri school William Jewell College also planned to return to in-person classes on August 26.

We are also planning on in-person instruction for the Fall 2020 Semester at all Washington State University campuses. #GoCougs https://t.co/Fg3pVb7A67 — Kirk H Schulz (@WSU_Cougar_Pres) April 23, 2020

