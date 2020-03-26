WSU postpones spring commencement due to coronavirus

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State University has postponed spring commencement ceremonies at all of its campuses due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The university said it has scheduled two opportunities to celebrate new graduates.

Each campus will reschedule an in-person commencement celebration at a date to be determined. WSU Pullman commencement exercises are now scheduled for August 8 and other campuses will announce dates soon.

Additionally, the university will host a system-wide commencement online on May 9.

Students are invited to share ideas about how to make the ceremony meaningful by emailing President Kirk Schulz.

“We fully understand the disappointment you feel about the turn of events that has disrupted spring semester. Commencement is without doubt one of the most cherished moments in the lives of new graduates and their loved ones,” Schulz said. “I look forward to congratulating all of our seniors twice—online in May and in person later. Please watch for additional details about these ceremonies in the coming weeks.

Comments

comments