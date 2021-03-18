WSU program aims to help tree fruit farmers in Central Washington

Neil Fischer by Neil Fischer

Washington State University’s frost forecasting program is designed to help tree fruit farmers in Central Washington understand temperature changes in order to protect their crops from cold weather.

The online tool became available to the public on March 15.

Mark Ingalls with Washington State University told KAPP-KVEW they have equipment collecting data throughout the region to make forecasts available for farmers.

“Each farmer knows specifically what temperature does what to their crop, so they can look at our data and our forecasts and say okay I need to take preventative measures,” said Ingalls.

Frost forecasting for tree fruit farmers in Central Washington started in 1930 and was ran by the National Weather Service.

Washington State University’s program will cover four regions:

Okanogan Valley

Wenatchee

Yakima Valley

Central Columbia Basin

The forecasts are available daily on weather.wsu.edu.

