WSU Pullman suspends operations due to air quality

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State University has suspended all of its operations at the Pullman campus Friday due to deteriorating air quality.

All online and in-person academics, as well as other activities, were canceled as of 12 p.m.

As of 12:30 p.m, air quality in the Pullman area was listed at 81 – which is in the moderate range. Just south in Lewiston, air quality is listed at 165, which is considered the unhealthy range.

Conditions are expected to worsen as the day continues.