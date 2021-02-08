WSU QB Jayden de Laura suspended following DUI arrest on Pullman’s College Hill

Washington State quarterback Jayden de Laura (4) throws a pass during the first half of the team's NCAA college football game against Oregon in Pullman, Wash., Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020. (AP Photo/Young Kwak)

PULLMAN, Wash. — Washington State University (WSU) starting quarterback Jayden de Laura has been suspended from the Cougar football team for allegedly driving drunk on College Hill.

Pullman Radio reports police stopped de Laura after he reportedly drove through a stop sign on Colorado Street and then drove the wrong way on Thatuna Street shortly after 2:00 early Saturday morning. Pullman Police say de Laura failed a field sobriety test and he was arrested, cited and released for misdemeanor DUI. The 19-year-old refused to take a breathalyzer test.

WSU Athletics Sports Information Director Bill Stevens says they are aware of the matter and that they will not comment further about the case since it is an ongoing legal matter. Stevens confirms that de Laura remains on the Cougar football team but he has been suspended indefinitely.

The freshman started all 4 games at quarterback for the Cougars last fall, throwing for 886 yards through the air. He completed 78-of-129 passes at a 60.5% completion percentage. He threw five touchdowns to four interceptions at an average of 6.9 yards per completion during a season that was ravaged by COVID-19.

Listed at only 6 feet tall, the freshman from Hawaii was not highly recruited coming out of high school. The most noteworthy competition that WSU faced in recruiting de Laura was Ohio State University.

