WSU safety Bryce Beekman died from accidental drug overdose, coroner says

PULLMAN, Wash. —Washington State University safety Bryce Beekman’s cause of death was an overdose from a combination of fentanyl and promethazine, the Whitman County Coroner determined on Friday.

Beekman passed away at his residence in Pullman on March 23, Pullman Police said. He was just 22.

The coroner ruled Beekman’s death an accident, and said it was caused from acute intoxication due to the combined effects of the drugs.

“We are in shock with the news of Bryce’s passing,” said WSU Director of Athletics Pat Chun back in March.

“Bryce was a tremendous young man, great teammate and will be missed by all,” Chun continued. “We send our deepest condolences and prayers to the Beekman family and his many friends.”

