WSU & Seahawks legend is battling COVID-19 in Yakima ICU

Dr. Dan Doornink, whose medical career began upon retiring from football, is fighting back against the coronavirus.

by Dylan Carter

YAKIMA, Wash. — A WSU football legend and retired Seahawks player turned medical professional is working through a bout of COVID-19 in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a Yakima-area hospital.

On August 30, a public Facebook post by Dr. Dan Doornink’s wife confirmed that he remained in the ICU, though she wrote that his condition was improving. Family members won’t be allowed into the hospital, but a total of 12 loved ones are in town to comfort each other and await his recovery.

A family friend created a Meal Train donation drive to help feed those family members while they’re in town (click here for more info).

Dr. Doornink is a legend at Washington State University (WSU), where he spent four years as a lead running back for their football team before he was drafted by the New York Giants in 1978. After one season in New York, Doornink returned to the Pacific Northwest in a trade to the Seattle Seahawks.

He went on to spend seven years with the Seahawks, rotating between the running back and full-back positions. His best season came in 1979 when he tallied 932 all-purpose yards and nine total touchdowns.

During his retirement from football, the Wapato High School graduate pursued a career in medicine. He received his medical degree from the University of Washington.

