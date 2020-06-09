WSU survey finds bond between humans and dogs strengthened by COVID-19

PULLMAN, Wash. — Researchers from Washington State University say COVID-19 is bringing people together with their four-legged friends “like never before.”

Experts, led in part by human-animal interaction expert Phyllis Erdman, surveyed dog owners to find how much social isolation and other stressers associated with the pandemic are influencing the bond between them and their pets.

Of the 4,105 dog owners surveyed, the vast majority reported their pets are playing a critical role in helping reduce feelings of depressions, anxiety and loneliness. Many respondents also said their pets were helping them maintain a regular schedule, cope with uncertainty, be compassionate towards themselves and find purpose in their lives.

