WSU survey finds bond between humans and dogs strengthened by COVID-19

“There was just an overall theme of hope,” Erdman said. “It wasn’t ‘Oh no, now I’m with this animal 24/7 and I have to take care of it!’ Rather, most people viewed their relationship with their pets as a reason to get up in the morning and as an opportunity for companionship during a lonely time.”

The majority of respondents reported having less social support from other humans during the pandemic than before and that their bond with their animal was strengthened as a result. Seventy percent of those surveyed reported spending more overall time with their dog as a result of the pandemic and 42.5 percent said they were walking their dogs more frequently.

“It seemed to us that it was a win-win for the people and for the dogs,” said Lori Kogan, professor of clinical sciences at Colorado State University. “The dogs are getting all these great additional walks and play time and the humans are getting a key source of social support.”

