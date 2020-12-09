WSU Tri-Cities announce five-year strategic plan to innovate campus

WSU Tri-Cities Chancellor Sandra Haynes provided statements in the plan announced today.

RICHLAND, Wash. — Washington State University Tri-Cities announced a five-year strategic plan on Wednesday. The university’s planning process has been an ongoing effort by WSU Tri-Cities faculty, students, staff and community members to make campus-wide improvements.

Assessments of school policy and overall structure began in September 2018 and continued through the Spring 2020 semester.

The plan is comprised of six primary areas of focus:

Student Success Research & Scholarship Accessibility and Equity Regional & Community Engagement Campus Culture & Environment Institutional Effectiveness

As part of the plan, WSU Tri-Cities provided breakdowns of each goal and ways they plan to approach them. WSU Tri-Cities Chancellor Sandra Haynes provided a lengthy message to accompany the webpage, asserting her initiative and pride in the devised plan.

“We have adopted a continuous improvement model for our strategic plan and as a campus and community, we will monitor our progress, hold each other accountable, reevaluate our environment annually, and make the appropriate adjustments as we go,” Chancellor Haynes said.

The first and most obvious of the school’s goals is to cater to a positive learning environment. As part of their strategic plan, school faculty will look to maintain a safe learning environment. To take the learning experience a step forward, WSU Tri-Cities hope to provide more avenues for students to participate in civic engagement.

In line with the overarching theme of empowering the school community, school leaders hope to create more scholarships and research opportunities for its students and faculty.

Changes are on the horizon for WSU Tri-Cities. There’s a strong emphasis on empowering the student body and school community. It doesn’t end there — This new plan includes plenty of impactful goals for the Columbia Basin region.

As part of this movement, the school intends to build stronger connections with community leaders. They hope to participate in philanthropy that will give back to the surrounding area in the process.

For full details on the strategic plan, you can visit the WSU Tri-Cities website here.