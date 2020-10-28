WSU Tri-Cities, Benton County partner to assist voters during 2020 election

RICHLAND, Wash. — Benton County is partnering with WSU Tri-Cities to offer resources for voters.

Earlier this year, Washington State Legislators passed Engrossed Senate Bill 6313, which established “student engagement hubs” on university campuses throughout Washington state for every general election.

Citizens will have the ability to register to vote, update their address, get a ballot issued, print and download their own ballot if they have not received one and have access to an accessible voting booth.

There will also be ballot box on site for voters wishing to drop off their ballot once they are done voting.

Benton County will hold their student engagement hub in partnership with WSU Tri-Cities during the following dates:

▪ Thursday, October 29, 8:30 am – 4:30 pm

▪ Friday, October 30, 8:30 am – 4:30 pm

▪ Saturday, October 31, 9:00 am – 2:00 pm

▪ Monday, November 2, 8:30 am – 4:30 pm

▪ Tuesday, November 3, 8:30 am – 8:00 pm