WSU Tri-Cities celebrates first-generation students

WSU Tri-Cities' socially-distanced event features a panel, drive-up goodie bag giveaway and more.

Dylan Carter by Dylan Carter

TRI-CITIES, Wash. — Students, faculty, staff and alumni of Washington State University Tri-Cities gather virtually today to celebrate first-generation students.

In conjunction with TRIO Student Support Services, participants will spend Nov. 20 honoring those who’ve broken through the glass ceiling by becoming the first in their immediate family to make it to college.

To accommodate social distancing guidelines in wake of the pandemic, WSU Tri-Cities Tri-Cities won’t conduct most of the festivities in-person. However, eligible students have the opportunity to pick up some WSU Tri-Cities swag. They can do so via the Goodie-Bag Drive-Up portion of the event from 10:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

Join @WSUTriCities #TRIO Student Support Services today for a celebration of #FirstGeneration students! Goodie-Bag Drive-Up – 10:30 am in Floyd parking lot Main Virtual Event – 12:30 pm – https://t.co/TWpz5dR826 After Celebration Discussion – 1:30 pm – https://t.co/TWpz5dR826 pic.twitter.com/WlKmL5BRe6 — WSU Tri-Cities (@WSUTriCities) November 20, 2020

RELATED: WSU Tri-Cities to offer in-state tuition rates to students in Umatilla County

TRIO Student Support Services will introduce their panel and welcome attendees to the event at 12:30 p.m. Five different first-generation students and faculty members will speak during the 40-minute long panel. This precedes a half-hour long celebration and discussion afterward.

While circumstances aren’t ideal, WSU Tri-Cities and TRIO Student Support Services are still bringing the community together. WSU’s TRIO Student Support Services are dedicated to ensuring equal opportunities for first-generation students, students with disabilities, or those who are considered “low-income” by federal standards.

For more information on the TRIO Student Support Services, you can click here.

RELATED: Washington State University Tri-Cities launches pop-up study spaces in Prosser, Pasco